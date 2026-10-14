Gaza committee signs MOU with German aid group to support Strip’s ‘recovery and reconstruction’

The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza signed a memorandum of understanding in Cairo yesterday with the German Corporation for International Cooperation, or GIZ, on “establishing a framework for technical cooperation to support recovery and reconstruction efforts in the Gaza Strip,” the NCAG announces.

“The MoU establishes a flexible framework for technical cooperation across several key areas, including economic recovery, institutional development, municipal services, social protection, education, employment, and planning, as well as essential sectoral services such as water, agriculture, and energy,” the NCAG writes on X, saying GIZ “will provide technical expertise and specialized advisory services, and contribute to needs assessments and capacity-building.”

The agreement comes as the US-backed Board of Peace, which oversees the NCAG, seeks to advance a $2.45 billion, six-month recovery plan for Gaza.

However, implementation has remained stalled amid disputes over Hamas’s disarmament and IDF withdrawals, with the Palestinian technocratic committee still unable to enter the Strip to assume its governing responsibilities.

NCAG head Ali Shaath “expressed his appreciation to Germany and GIZ for their support, praising GIZ’s longstanding contribution in the Gaza Strip.” The major German aid group has long had staff working in Jordan, Israel, and the Palestinian territories.