Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Man wounded in blast at Intel factory dies of his wounds

Today, 9:18 pm
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Israeli security and rescue forces at the Intel factory in Kiryat Gat, southern Israel, following an explosion and fire that left three workers seriously injured, October 14, 2026. (Liron Moldovan/Flash90)
Israeli security and rescue forces at the Intel factory in Kiryat Gat, southern Israel, following an explosion and fire that left three workers seriously injured, October 14, 2026. (Liron Moldovan/Flash90)

A man who was wounded in an explosion earlier today at an Intel factory in Kiryat Gat has died of his wounds.

The Soroka University Medical Center in Beersheba says the man succumbed to his injuries.

Police said a gas cylinder appeared to have exploded at the plant, and there were no suspicions that the blast was the result of an attack or other hostile act.

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