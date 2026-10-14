Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 14, 2026
Man wounded in blast at Intel factory dies of his wounds
A man who was wounded in an explosion earlier today at an Intel factory in Kiryat Gat has died of his wounds.
The Soroka University Medical Center in Beersheba says the man succumbed to his injuries.
Police said a gas cylinder appeared to have exploded at the plant, and there were no suspicions that the blast was the result of an attack or other hostile act.
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