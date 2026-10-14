Woman said killed in strike on Gaza City residential building; IDF says terrorist targeted

Palestinian media outlets affiliated with Hamas in Gaza report that the IDF struck an apartment in Gaza City’s Rimal neighborhood early this morning, killing a 33-year-old woman and wounding several others.

Gaza media outlets publish footage showing the rescue of a young girl who was reportedly trapped inside a house that was hit in a strike and caught fire.

The IDF says it carried out a strike targeting a terrorist in Gaza City this morning, but provides no further details.

تخيل فقط مشهد هذه الرضيعة لتعرف ماذا يفعل الاحتلال في غزة تم قصف شقتهم بطائرات الاحتلال. pic.twitter.com/wRJmTWMUX4 — د.إياد ابراهيم القرا (@iyad_alqarra) October 14, 2026