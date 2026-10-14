Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Woman said killed in strike on Gaza City residential building; IDF says terrorist targeted

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 11:24 am
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Palestinian media outlets affiliated with Hamas in Gaza report that the IDF struck an apartment in Gaza City’s Rimal neighborhood early this morning, killing a 33-year-old woman and wounding several others.

Gaza media outlets publish footage showing the rescue of a young girl who was reportedly trapped inside a house that was hit in a strike and caught fire.

The IDF says it carried out a strike targeting a terrorist in Gaza City this morning, but provides no further details.

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