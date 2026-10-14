Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 14, 2026
Woman said killed in strike on Gaza City residential building; IDF says terrorist targeted
Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent
Palestinian media outlets affiliated with Hamas in Gaza report that the IDF struck an apartment in Gaza City’s Rimal neighborhood early this morning, killing a 33-year-old woman and wounding several others.
Gaza media outlets publish footage showing the rescue of a young girl who was reportedly trapped inside a house that was hit in a strike and caught fire.
The IDF says it carried out a strike targeting a terrorist in Gaza City this morning, but provides no further details.
تخيل فقط مشهد هذه الرضيعة لتعرف ماذا يفعل الاحتلال في غزة
تم قصف شقتهم بطائرات الاحتلال. pic.twitter.com/wRJmTWMUX4
— د.إياد ابراهيم القرا (@iyad_alqarra) October 14, 2026
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Deri says Shas won’t join next government unless Haredi draft exemptions are enshrined in law
- Three fishermen injured in apparent drone incident off southern Iran, authorities say
- In late post marking anniversary of release of all living hostages, PM fumbles message with claim that slain came home too
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