Hamas commander who held hostages killed in Gaza City strike — IDF

A Hamas commander who held hostages in captivity during the war was killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza City yesterday, the military announces.

The IDF says the strike killed Mumen Ahmad Salameh al-Ay, a commander and aide to senior officers in Hamas’s Gaza City Brigade.

During the war, al-Ay held hostages in the Gaza City area, the military says, without identifying the captives.

The military says that recently, al-Ay was advancing attacks against troops and Israeli civilians and attempted to restore Hamas capabilities, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire.”

צה"ל חיסל מפקד בארגון הטרור חמאס שלקח חלק בהחזקת חטופים בשבי צה"ל תקף אתמול במרחב העיר עזה וחיסל את מומן אחמד סלאמה אי, מפקד בזרוע הצבאית של ארגון הטרור חמאס. במהלך המלחמה המחבל לקח חלק בהחזקת חטופים בשבי חמאס במרחב העיר עזה. במסגרת תפקידו, שימש כסייען למפקדי חטיבת עזה בארגון… pic.twitter.com/hI6S7EghjF — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 14, 2026