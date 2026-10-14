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Hamas commander who held hostages killed in Gaza City strike — IDF

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 8:47 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

A Hamas commander who held hostages in captivity during the war was killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza City yesterday, the military announces.

The IDF says the strike killed Mumen Ahmad Salameh al-Ay, a commander and aide to senior officers in Hamas’s Gaza City Brigade.

During the war, al-Ay held hostages in the Gaza City area, the military says, without identifying the captives.

The military says that recently, al-Ay was advancing attacks against troops and Israeli civilians and attempted to restore Hamas capabilities, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire.”

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