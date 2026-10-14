Families of Americans killed on Oct. 7 demand justice at State Dept. memorial in DC

The families of American victims killed in the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, take part in a ceremony hosted at the US State Department in Washington and demand justice for their loved ones, including a full congressional inquiry.

The event is attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, according to a statement from the families. US CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper was also in attendance.

“October 7 was not only a tragedy for Israel. Nearly 50 American citizens were murdered, and dozens more were injured. These were our loved ones — people with families who loved them and futures that were stolen from them. We are here to make sure their stories are heard, their memories are honored, and those responsible for their murders are brought to justice,” says Abbey Onn, cousin of Carmela Dan, who was murdered along with her granddaughter Noya on October 7.

Ruby Chen, the father of Staff Sgt. Itay Chen, who was killed on October 7 and his body kidnapped to Gaza, says during his address at the event that his son “could have chosen a college campus… he chose a uniform instead.”

“He enlisted in the IDF, because he believed that some things are worth standing guard over. He became a tank soldier and on Oct 7 was protecting the Gaza border,” Chen says.

For all the families in the room, Chen says, “this recognition, here in Washington, in the shadow of October 7, tells our families something we needed to hear: Your loved ones were Americans. The United States remembers them.”

However, he adds, “This must be a beginning, and not an end. The families of Americans killed by Hamas deserve justice, accountability, and the continued support of their government.”

Chen tells those gathered, “It is time for the United States Congress to create its own investigation committee.” He adds that those who financially backed October 7 “must be brought to the United States to stand trial for their crimes against American citizens.”