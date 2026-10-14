Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Building partially collapses on Tel Aviv’s Nahalat Binyamin Street; no reports of injuries

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A building under renovation that partially collapsed on Nahalt Binyamin Street, Tel Aviv on October 14, 2026 (Magen David Adom)
A building under renovation that partially collapsed on Nahalt Binyamin Street, Tel Aviv on October 14, 2026 (Magen David Adom)

A building has partially collapsed in Tel Aviv, emergency services say, with no immediate reports of injuries.

According to the Magen David Adom emergency service, the building on Nahalat Binyamin Street, at the corner of the famed Rothschild Boulevard, was undergoing renovations at the time of the collapse.

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