Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 14, 2026
Building partially collapses on Tel Aviv’s Nahalat Binyamin Street; no reports of injuries
A building has partially collapsed in Tel Aviv, emergency services say, with no immediate reports of injuries.
According to the Magen David Adom emergency service, the building on Nahalat Binyamin Street, at the corner of the famed Rothschild Boulevard, was undergoing renovations at the time of the collapse.
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