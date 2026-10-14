Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Head of UN peacekeeping efforts in Lebanon as UNIFIL mandate winds down, will visit forces in Syria, Israel

By Lazar Berman Today, 12:07 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Members of the Indonesian contingent of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) ride in a vehicle in Lebanon’s southern border village of Ibl al-Saqi on October 13, 2026. (Joseph EID/AFP)
Members of the Indonesian contingent of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) ride in a vehicle in Lebanon’s southern border village of Ibl al-Saqi on October 13, 2026. (Joseph EID/AFP)

Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the United Nations official responsible for UN peace operations, meets in Beirut with Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun to discuss UNIFIL, the peacekeeping force that has been monitoring hostilities in southern Lebanon for nearly 50 years.

UNIFIL’s mandate ends on December 31.

According to the Lebanese readout, Lacroix says that the UN Security Council will begin discussing the future of the UN presence in Lebanon, and that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “has presented the Security Council with a number of options regarding the possibility of continuing the United Nations presence after the end of the mandate.”

The European Union has said it is in favor of extending the mandate.

Lacroix will also meet with members of the UN Disengagement Force on the Syrian side of the Golan Heights, which maintains the ceasefire between Israel and Syria.

He will then travel to Jerusalem to meet the UN Truce Supervision Organization, which contributes to peacekeeping efforts across the Middle East.

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