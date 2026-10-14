Funeral held for boy killed in Hezbollah munitions blast: ‘A child full of joy, a good and beloved friend’

Elazar Yair Wilensky, 13, who was killed in an explosion of Hezbollah ordnance during a school trip near the Lebanon border on Monday, is buried in Moshav Hosen.
“He was a child of life. Smart and intelligent, full of joy, a good and beloved friend, whose entire future was still ahead of him,” the boy’s family says in a statement, according to Channel 13.
Amid questions as to why the school group was apparently hiking in a restricted area, Education Minister Yoav Kisch vows that the boy’s family will be given answers.
“Yair was a boy full of joy. He had been waiting for this trip and was happy that it was happening,” Kisch tells mourners, according to the broadcaster. “He was a good friend, a talented athlete, a champion in fencing.”
“This trip, which was all about joy and love for the country, ended in great disaster and tragedy,” says Kisch. “I want to tell the family, the entire State of Israel stands with you and will support you. Secondly, we will examine this painful disaster… We will tell you what happened so that you will not be left with any questions.”
Minister Ze’ev Elkin, whose portfolio includes responsibility for the rehabilitation of the north, is also present at the funeral.
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