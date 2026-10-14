Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Houthis say they’ll keep targeting airports and oil facilities in Saudi Arabia

By Reuters Today, 12:18 pm
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Yemen’s Houthis say they have targeted Saudi Aramco facilities in Dhahran, King Khalid International Airport and an Aramco refinery in Riyadh, as hostilities between the Iran-aligned group and the kingdom worsen.

The group says its operations targeting airports and oil facilities would continue in the coming days.

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