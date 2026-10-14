Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 14, 2026
Houthis say they’ll keep targeting airports and oil facilities in Saudi Arabia
Yemen’s Houthis say they have targeted Saudi Aramco facilities in Dhahran, King Khalid International Airport and an Aramco refinery in Riyadh, as hostilities between the Iran-aligned group and the kingdom worsen.
The group says its operations targeting airports and oil facilities would continue in the coming days.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Funeral held for boy killed in Hezbollah munitions blast: ‘A child full of joy, a good and beloved friend’
- Head of UN peacekeeping efforts in Lebanon as UNIFIL mandate winds down, will visit forces in Syria, Israel
- Deri says Shas won’t join next government unless Haredi draft exemptions are enshrined in law
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