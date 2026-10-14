Iran says a cargo ship sank after hitting a naval mine in Strait of Hormuz

A cargo ship has sunk after hitting a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz, says Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy. It is the first time Iran has reported a ship sinking after hitting a mine during the war.

There are few details, including about the fate of the crew. State television quotes a Guard statement saying the ship was traveling on what it called an illegal and dangerous route when it hit the mine this morning. The Associated Press cannot independently verify the images.

The unidentified ship, which was shown tilted in the water and spewing a thick plume of smoke, was carrying 2,500 containers, the broadcast says.

Iran has repeatedly warned ships from trying to transit through the strait without its approval. The US military has been guiding ships through the strait on a route nearer to Oman’s coast.