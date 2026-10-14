Nobel Peace Prize winner Pillay says Israel’s reaction to her win was ‘hurtful and insulting’

Nobel Peace Prize winner Navi Pillay hits out at US President Donald Trump’s “illegal” sanctions against the International Criminal Court, and says Israel’s reaction to her win was “hurtful and insulting.”
Upon the announcement of her win, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Pillay a “bigot” while the Foreign Ministry said Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels must be “applauding from hell” at her award. Pillay headed the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry, which found last year that genocide was occurring in Gaza, a charge Israel strongly denies.
In an interview with AFP, Pillay says “I think it’s very hurtful and insulting.”
“Goebbels had blood on his hands… responsible for the death of thousands of people. Not only Jews, but people of color like me,” she adds.
Pillay also says it was no coincidence that fresh US sanctions on the ICC were announced just hours after her Nobel win, as a “reaction to the fact that the award was not given to President Trump.”
Trump’s administration has vowed to dismantle the court “brick-by-brick,” furious that judges have issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu for alleged crimes in Gaza.
She acknowledges that there is little political appetite to arrest Netanyahu to face the ICC accusations, which he furiously denies.
“But all my life I’ve seen people get around difficulties, so I’m confident that it will happen,” she says, asked if Netanyahu is ever likely to appear in the ICC dock.
More from today’s Liveblog:
Help us report truthfully on social media
Support our work
Support our work
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
As a multimedia journalist, my job is to take the quality, fact-based journalism produced by The Times of Israel newsroom and make it accessible across every platform — from Instagram posts to podcasts to short-form videos.
This is how many, especially young people, consume news these days. But misinformation is rampant on social media. Our team at ToI produces accurate, responsible short-form reporting on Israel and the Jewish world.
If you believe in the importance of factual social media journalism, please consider joining our reader support group, The Times of Israel Community. Your financial support is essential to sustain responsible multimedia reporting.
— Gabriella Jacobs, multimedia journalist
You're a dedicated reader
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel