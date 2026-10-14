Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 14, 2026

IDF, Shin Bet raid two West Bank charities they say were fronts for terror groups

Today, 4:36 pm
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IDF soldiers with the 202nd Battalion take part in a raid of a West Bank charity office that was allegedly a terror front, in October 2026. (IDF)
IDF soldiers with the 202nd Battalion take part in a raid of a West Bank charity office that was allegedly a terror front, in October 2026. (IDF)

The IDF and Shin Bet say they have cracked down on allegedly illegal “charities” based in the West Bank, which they say were instead raising funds for terrorist organizations.

In a joint statement, they say two targeted operations were carried out in Ramallah and Yatta in the West Bank, and five people were arrested for raising money for Hamas and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

Security forces raided the Ramallah offices of the Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association yesterday, the statement says, seizing computers, documents and checkbooks. The IDF and Shin Bet say the organization provides legal assistance to terrorists, including those responsible for the murder of 17-year-old Rina Shnerb in 2019.

Forces also recently raided the office in Yatta of the Islamic Society for Orphans Welfare, saying that officers arrested individuals and confiscated items “bearing markings associated with designated Hamas funds.”

The IDF and Shin Bet accuse the organization of transferring funds to Hamas and supporting the families of Hamas terrorists and prisoners.

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