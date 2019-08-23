Israeli family badly hurt in blast at West Bank spring, terror attack suspected

An Israeli father and his two grown children were seriously injured in an explosion at a natural spring outside the central West Bank settlement of Dolev on Friday morning, officials said.

The father and son, 20, were taken by IDF helicopter to a Jerusalem hospital in serious condition. The daughter, 17, was in critical condition and was receiving treatment at the scene from civilian and military medics, the Magen David Adom ambulance service said.

The Israel Defense Forces said the blast appeared to be a terror attack. Security services were reportedly tracking a suspicious vehicle that fled the scene shortly after the explosion.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“IDF soldiers are searching the area,” the military said in a statement.

The explosion occurred at the Bubin spring — a popular hiking spot — approximately 10 kilometers east of the city of Modiin.

Large numbers of emergency response personnel were called to the area, including an IDF helicopter.

Palestinian media reported that the IDF began setting up roadblocks and conducting searches in the Ramallah area, southeast of Dolev.

“When we arrived at the location, the scene was difficult to see. We saw three victims lying on the ground, a 46-year-old man who was fully conscious and suffering from wounds to his upper body. Lying next to him was a 20-year-old man with injuries to his limbs and upper body and a 17-year-old girl with multi-system injuries,” one of the Magen David Adom medics said.

The father and son were taken to Jerusalem’s Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem for treatment, MDA said.

The Dolev settlement told residents that they could not leave the community and that those outside should remain there for the time being in light of the bombing.

Israeli military officials have warned in recent weeks of an increase in terrorist activities and violence in the West Bank and Gaza Strip in the lead-up to next month’s Israeli elections.