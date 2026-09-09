Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 9, 2026

UN nuclear watchdog board lifts Syria noncompliance complaint, diplomats say

By AFP Today, 4:20 pm
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A picture taken on September 8, 2025 in Vienna, Austria shows the UN District's Vienna International Centre, home of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), during its Board of Governors meeting. (Photo by Joe Klamar / AFP)
A picture taken on September 8, 2025 in Vienna, Austria shows the UN District's Vienna International Centre, home of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), during its Board of Governors meeting. (Photo by Joe Klamar / AFP)

The UN nuclear watchdog’s board of governors lifts a longstanding noncompliance complaint against Syria after Damascus led agency experts to key nuclear sites, diplomats say.

The board of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) “adopted by consensus” a text stating that a 2011 resolution finding Syria in noncompliance with its obligations was “terminated,” noting the current government’s cooperation, two diplomats tell AFP.

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