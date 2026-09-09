UN nuclear watchdog board lifts Syria noncompliance complaint, diplomats say
The UN nuclear watchdog’s board of governors lifts a longstanding noncompliance complaint against Syria after Damascus led agency experts to key nuclear sites, diplomats say.
The board of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) “adopted by consensus” a text stating that a 2011 resolution finding Syria in noncompliance with its obligations was “terminated,” noting the current government’s cooperation, two diplomats tell AFP.
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