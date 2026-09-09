Netanyahu in Syria: ‘We are very close’ to defeating Iran, won’t allow terrorists on border

The Islamic Republic is close to defeat, claims Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking from the Mount Hermon summit in Syrian territory that the IDF has held since the fall of the Bashar Assad regime in late 2024.

The premier adds that Israel will not let a “terrorist army” establish itself on the border, in an apparent reference to the buffer zone Israel holds in Syria.

“We will not allow any terrorist army to establish itself along our border, and this is one of the greatest achievements we have accomplished in the War of Revival,” says Netanyahu, using the term he coined for the multifront war that followed the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks.

There is more work to do, says Netanyahu: “The main task is to defeat the terrorist regime in Iran. We are very close to it. We know that the entire axis will ultimately collapse.”

“We are committed to doing this, and we will do it,” he concludes.

Israel and the US launched a war against the Iranian regime in late February, but fighting between Israel and Iran largely stopped in April. The US and Iran have continued to exchange fire.

Netanyahu visited the Syrian Hermon with Defense Minister Israel Katz and Deputy Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Tamir Yadai.