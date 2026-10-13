Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Saudi Arabia reports 4 wounded in Riyadh by debris from intercepted Houthi missiles

By AFP Today, 1:38 am
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Four people have been wounded in Riyadh by debris from two intercepted Houthi missiles, the Saudi civil defense agency says.

“Four people, two women, a man and a child” were injured and 15 homes were damaged, the civil defense says on X, adding the missiles were launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis.

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