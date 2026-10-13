Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 13, 2026
Saudi Arabia reports 4 wounded in Riyadh by debris from intercepted Houthi missiles
Four people have been wounded in Riyadh by debris from two intercepted Houthi missiles, the Saudi civil defense agency says.
“Four people, two women, a man and a child” were injured and 15 homes were damaged, the civil defense says on X, adding the missiles were launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis.
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