Tel Aviv University reverses decision to expel student from dorm over Palestinian right of return sticker

Tel Aviv University has overturned a decision by a dorm director to expel a student from the residences over a sticker promoting the right of return of Palestinian refugees, Haaretz reports.

Palestinians have long campaigned for the “right of return,” meaning that all of those who left their homes in the 1948 War of Independence — and, crucially, all of their descendants — be able to return.

According to Haaretz, the sticker displays the slogan “The Nakba continues, the return is certain, standing firm is a must” with a map of Israel.

The university rules that the dorm director acted outside his jurisdiction, Haaretz says, noting that he also did not inform the Dean of Students of the incident in a breach of protocol.