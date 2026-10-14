Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Turkey police raid pro-opposition TV channel, broadcasts taken off air

By AFP Today, 8:26 am
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Turkish police raided the headquarters of the pro-opposition Halk TV, halting its live broadcasts, the channel writes on X.

“Police raid at Halk TV headquarters! A trustee (manager) has been appointed, broadcasts have been halted,” it posts.

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