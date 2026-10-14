Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 14, 2026
Turkey police raid pro-opposition TV channel, broadcasts taken off air
Turkish police raided the headquarters of the pro-opposition Halk TV, halting its live broadcasts, the channel writes on X.
“Police raid at Halk TV headquarters! A trustee (manager) has been appointed, broadcasts have been halted,” it posts.
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