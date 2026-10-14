Netanyahu doesn’t say whether he’ll quit politics if he loses election: ‘I intend to win’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declines to say whether he would retire from political life if he loses the upcoming election.

“I intend to win, and I don’t want to get into hypotheticals,” says Netanyahu, who will turn 77 a week before the vote, during his Kan public broadcaster appearance, when asked directly whether he would quit politics following a defeat.

“You know, I’ve been written off so many times already,” he adds, saying he approaches every election as though he will lose unless he campaigns with “full force.”