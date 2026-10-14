Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Iran executes man accused of carrying out attacks in support of Israel, exiled crown prince

By Reuters Today, 8:17 am
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Iran executed Ali-Sina Mostafavi after being convicted of carrying out armed attacks in the southeastern city of Kerman during the war with the United States and Israel, the judiciary’s news outlet Mizan says, accusing him of acting in support of exiled opposition figure Reza Pahlavi and Israel.

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