Iran executes man accused of carrying out attacks in support of Israel, exiled crown prince

Iran executed Ali-Sina Mostafavi after being convicted of carrying out armed attacks in the southeastern city of Kerman during the war with the United States and Israel, the judiciary’s news outlet Mizan says, accusing him of acting in support of exiled opposition figure Reza Pahlavi and Israel.

He climbed the Himalayas. Now the Islamic Republic wants hang him in Iran for protesting.

Ali-Sina Mostafavi, an Iranian mountaineer, has been moved to solitary confinement. His family was called for a final goodbye.

World media, athletes: BREAK THE SILENCE. Save his life. pic.twitter.com/xsIQh2ShRD

— Masih Alinejad (@AlinejadMasih) October 14, 2026