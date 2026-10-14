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Report: Houthis using Chinese parts to build ballistic missiles that could target Israel, Saudi Arabia

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Men carry a mock missile during a rally by university students and faculty denouncing strikes on Yemen and in solidarity with Palestinians, in the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa on December 25, 2024. (Mohammed HUWAIS / AFP)
Men carry a mock missile during a rally by university students and faculty denouncing strikes on Yemen and in solidarity with Palestinians, in the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa on December 25, 2024. (Mohammed HUWAIS / AFP)

The Houthis are trying to build advanced medium-range ballistic missiles using parts delivered from China, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing a report by Conflict Armament Research.

According to report, the Tehran-backed group is attempting to build a version of Iran’s Kheibar Shekan precision-guided missile using a selection of Chinese parts.

The planned projectile would have a range of some 1,900 miles, the report says, meaning that it could be used to target Israel and Saudi Arabia.

The Kheibar Shekan, or Kheibar-buster, is named after a Jewish castle overrun by Muslim warriors in the early days of Islam.

It has a range of 1,450 kilometers (900 miles), making it fully capable of reaching Gulf nations and Israel. Its ability to be quickly deployed and launched has helped the Iranians avoid air strikes during the war by the Israeli and US air forces as they hunted for and eliminated launch sites.

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