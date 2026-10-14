3 wounded in apparent gas explosion at Kiryat Gat Intel factory; concerns of hazardous material leak

A blast at the Intel factory in Kiryat Gat a short while ago injured three people, according to first responders, with police saying a gas cylinder appeared to have exploded.

The blast comes as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tours the southern city.

Police say officers are looking into a possible leak of hazardous materials following the suspected gas cylinder explosion.

The Fire and Rescue Service, which is working to put out the flames, says it has deployed units trained to handle hazardous materials.

The Kiryat Gat municipality tells residents to stay away from the area.

The three wounded workers were taken to a nearby hospital, the Fire and Rescue Service says.

The workers were conscious but suffered burns from the explosion, according to the Magen David Adom ambulance service.

ראשוני: פיצוץ במפעל אינטל בקריית גת, דיווחים על 3 פצועים במקום@Itsik_zuarets pic.twitter.com/vtNlS8Sdb1 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) October 14, 2026