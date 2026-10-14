Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Reports: Settlers set fire to mosque, car in West Bank village; no injuries

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 8:09 am
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Palestinian media outlets report that settlers set fire to a mosque and a car in the village of Mimas, north of Jerusalem in the West Bank.

Footage from the scene shows damage to the mosque’s entrance.

There are no reports of injuries.

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