Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 14, 2026
Reports: Settlers set fire to mosque, car in West Bank village; no injuries
Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent
Palestinian media outlets report that settlers set fire to a mosque and a car in the village of Mimas, north of Jerusalem in the West Bank.
Footage from the scene shows damage to the mosque’s entrance.
There are no reports of injuries.
????مستوطنون إسرائيليون يحرقون مسجدًا ومركبة وشجرة زيتون خلال هجومهم على قرية مخماس شمال شرق القدس المحتلة – وسائل إعلام فلسطينية pic.twitter.com/XJZofXrpAO
— Sputnik Arabic (@sputnik_ar) October 14, 2026
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