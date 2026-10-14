British PM condemns Green Party for ‘Zionism is racism’ motion, rules out partnership

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham condemns the Green Party’s “Zionism is racism” motion and rules out a future partnership with the faction.

Speaking in the House of Commons, the Labour prime minister says the motion “is wrong, it is antisemitic, and this side of the House will have nothing to do with it.”

The Greens’ motion also called for the establishment of “a single democratic Palestinian state across all of historic Palestine” — thereby eliminating Israel.

“We will always take the right response when it comes to any partnerships we have with other parties,” adds Burnham, who has been sharply critical of Israel and whose government introduced broad sanctions against Israeli settlements last month. “We cannot support a partnership with a party that holds the position that has recently been adopted.”