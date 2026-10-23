Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 23, 2026

IDF to hold drill next week simulating multi-front attack

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 5:41 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

IDF troops carry out a drill on the Syria border, in a photo published September 3, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)
IDF troops carry out a drill on the Syria border, in a photo published September 3, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)

The IDF says it will carry out a drill simulating a multi-front attack next week, just before Israel’s national election.

The exercise will take place on Sunday and Monday in the north and center of the country, with the participation of the Israeli Air Force, Northern Command and Central Command. There will be an increased presence of security forces and aircraft in those areas, the IDF warns.

The IDF says the drill “aims to practice and improve the IDF’s readiness for multi-front defense along the borders and preparedness to transition to an escalation.”

Troops will practice “a variety of scenarios, including a surprise attack and infiltration into Israeli territory by air and land,” the military says, adding that it also includes implementing lessons learned from the October 7 onslaught.

The IDF says the drill was pre-planned, and there is no fear of a security incident.

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