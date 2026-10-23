Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 23, 2026

Trump says US ‘may do another little Epic Fury’ against Iran

By Reuters and ToI Staff 23 October 2026, 11:43 pm
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US President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd after speaking during a campaign rally at the Alico Arena, Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers, Florida on October 23, 2026. (Brendan SMIALOWSKI/AFP)
US President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd after speaking during a campaign rally at the Alico Arena, Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers, Florida on October 23, 2026. (Brendan SMIALOWSKI/AFP)

US President Donald Trump suggests that Washington may carry out another military operation against Iran.

“We may do another little Epic Fury,” Trump says in remarks at a rally in Florida as he spoke about the war. He does not elaborate.

“Operation Epic Fury” is the name used by the US military for its war against Iran.

Later in the rally, Trump claims the United States will take care of Cuba after dealing with Iran and will send Secretary of State Marco Rubio to finish the deal.

“We’ll take care of Cuba on our way back from Iran… then we’re going to send Marco Rubio in to finish up the deal,” Trump says.

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