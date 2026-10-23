Trump: Vance’s decision not to endorse Netanyahu ‘is up to him’

US President Donald Trump says his Vice President JD Vance’s decision not to endorse Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “up to him.”

Trump endorsed Netanyahu earlier this week, but Vance declined to join him in backing the Israeli leader, saying he was focusing on US midterm elections and not looking overseas.

“I don’t know that he did or didn’t, that’s up to him,” Trump says, before being told by the reporter that Vance did not. He then says: “I would leave that up to him.”