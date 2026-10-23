Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 23, 2026

Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted Houthi missile launched at Riyadh

Today, 4:53 am
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The Saudi-led military says it has intercepted a ballistic missile fired at Riyadh by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, according to a statement quoted by the kingdom’s official press agency.

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