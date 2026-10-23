Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 23, 2026
Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted Houthi missile launched at Riyadh
The Saudi-led military says it has intercepted a ballistic missile fired at Riyadh by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, according to a statement quoted by the kingdom’s official press agency.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Video shows cop cuffing Arab bus driver on the ground for allegedly entering crowded intersection
- Riyadh-led coalition says it shot down Houthi ballistic missile targeting Saudi Arabia’s Najran
- Authorities move to deport 11 foreign activists who allegedly took part in uncoordinated West Bank olive harvest
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