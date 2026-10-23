Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 23, 2026

Louvre, other major Paris museums to close tomorrow over concerns of potential violence during protests

By AP Today, 1:18 pm
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People queue in the Louvre pyramid courtyard moments before the announcement the museum will remain closed for a second day running after thieves stole crown jewels from the museum in Paris a day earlier, in Paris on October 20, 2025. JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)
People queue in the Louvre pyramid courtyard moments before the announcement the museum will remain closed for a second day running after thieves stole crown jewels from the museum in Paris a day earlier, in Paris on October 20, 2025. JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)

The Louvre and several other major Paris museums will be closed tomorrow over concerns about potential violence during planned protests, France’s culture ministry says.

In a statement to The Associated Press, the ministry says the Orsay and Picasso museums were also among those that will close.

Protests last Saturday devolved into mayhem, with rioters setting fires, smashing shop windows, looting and clashing with police.

The ministry calls on all institutions under its authority to adopt any necessary measures to ensure “visitor safety, staff protection and the preservation of artworks,” according to the statement.

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