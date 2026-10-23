Louvre, other major Paris museums to close tomorrow over concerns of potential violence during protests

The Louvre and several other major Paris museums will be closed tomorrow over concerns about potential violence during planned protests, France’s culture ministry says.

In a statement to The Associated Press, the ministry says the Orsay and Picasso museums were also among those that will close.

Protests last Saturday devolved into mayhem, with rioters setting fires, smashing shop windows, looting and clashing with police.

The ministry calls on all institutions under its authority to adopt any necessary measures to ensure “visitor safety, staff protection and the preservation of artworks,” according to the statement.