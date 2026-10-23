Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 23, 2026
Jordan’s king vows ‘harshest retaliation’ after church shooting
Jordan’s King Abdullah II vows the “harshest retaliation” after gunmen killed at least six people and wounded 28 at a church in the kingdom.
“The terrorist attack against Karak will be met with the harshest retaliation,” he says in an English-language post on X, referring to the southern governorate. “We will strike with an iron fist against those who dare to threaten our nation.”
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