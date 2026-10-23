Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 23, 2026

Jordan’s king vows ‘harshest retaliation’ after church shooting

By AFP Today, 6:11 pm
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This screen grab taken from CCTV footage aired by Jordan’s state broadcaster Al-Mamlaka shows the moment gunmen attacked a Greek Orthodox church in the village of Hammoud in Karak governorate on October 23, 2026. (Al Mamlaka TV/AFP)
This screen grab taken from CCTV footage aired by Jordan’s state broadcaster Al-Mamlaka shows the moment gunmen attacked a Greek Orthodox church in the village of Hammoud in Karak governorate on October 23, 2026. (Al Mamlaka TV/AFP)

Jordan’s King Abdullah II vows the “harshest retaliation” after gunmen killed at least six people and wounded 28 at a church in the kingdom.

“The terrorist attack against Karak will be met with the harshest retaliation,” he says in an English-language post on X, referring to the southern governorate. “We will strike with an iron fist against those who dare to threaten our nation.”

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