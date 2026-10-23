Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 23, 2026
Wounded toll in West Bank shooting attack rises to 4, with 2 in serious condition
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
The wounded toll of the shooting attack in the southern West Bank rises to four, according to first responders.
Two are in serious condition and two are lightly hurt, according to medics.
Magen David Adom says one of those it is treating is unconscious.
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