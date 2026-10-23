Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 23, 2026
2 soldiers killed in shooting attack at West Bank checkpoint this morning, IDF says
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
Two soldiers were killed in this morning’s shooting attack at a checkpoint near the West Bank city of Hebron, the military announces.
The slain soldiers are named as Staff Sgt. Ron Yonatan Roytman, 23, from Ashkelon; and Sgt. Yuval Shai Svilem, 20, from Hod Hasharon.
They both served in the 775th “Ari” Battalion of the Home Front Command’s Search and Rescue Brigade. Roytman was a squad commander.
Three other soldiers of the battalion were injured in the shooting, in light and moderate conditions.
The two Palestinian gunmen were shot dead at the scene following a 20-minute gunfight with Israeli soldiers.
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