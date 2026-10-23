Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 23, 2026

2 soldiers killed in shooting attack at West Bank checkpoint this morning, IDF says

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 3:23 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Staff Sgt. Ron Yonatan Roytman (left) and Sgt. Yuval Shai Svilem (right), killed in a shooting attack near Hebron in the West Bank on October 23, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)
Staff Sgt. Ron Yonatan Roytman (left) and Sgt. Yuval Shai Svilem (right), killed in a shooting attack near Hebron in the West Bank on October 23, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)

Two soldiers were killed in this morning’s shooting attack at a checkpoint near the West Bank city of Hebron, the military announces.

The slain soldiers are named as Staff Sgt. Ron Yonatan Roytman, 23, from Ashkelon; and Sgt. Yuval Shai Svilem, 20, from Hod Hasharon.

They both served in the 775th “Ari” Battalion of the Home Front Command’s Search and Rescue Brigade. Roytman was a squad commander.

Three other soldiers of the battalion were injured in the shooting, in light and moderate conditions.

The two Palestinian gunmen were shot dead at the scene following a 20-minute gunfight with Israeli soldiers.

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