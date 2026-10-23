2 soldiers killed in shooting attack at West Bank checkpoint this morning, IDF says

Two soldiers were killed in this morning’s shooting attack at a checkpoint near the West Bank city of Hebron, the military announces.

The slain soldiers are named as Staff Sgt. Ron Yonatan Roytman, 23, from Ashkelon; and Sgt. Yuval Shai Svilem, 20, from Hod Hasharon.

They both served in the 775th “Ari” Battalion of the Home Front Command’s Search and Rescue Brigade. Roytman was a squad commander.

Three other soldiers of the battalion were injured in the shooting, in light and moderate conditions.

The two Palestinian gunmen were shot dead at the scene following a 20-minute gunfight with Israeli soldiers.