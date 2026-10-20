Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Netanyahu says Israel is ‘committed’ to eliminating the ‘terrorist regime in Iran’

Today, 5:50 pm
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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits supporters in Haifa, ahead of Israel’s upcoming general election, October 14, 2026. (Sharon Leibel/Flash90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits supporters in Haifa, ahead of Israel’s upcoming general election, October 14, 2026. (Sharon Leibel/Flash90)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel is “committed” to bringing down the Iranian regime, which will in turn topple Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Speaking at the opening of the academic year at the new Tel Hai University in Kiryat Shmona, next to the Lebanon border, Netanyahu says while the IDF has made major progress in pushing back Hezbollah, “I am committed to finishing the job.”

“Finishing the job means bringing down the terrorist regime in Iran. It is the head of this poisonous octopus. You cut it off, and it will fall. We will also have peace with Lebanon,” Netanyahu says.

“We must complete the elimination of the Iranian regime — that is the primary objective,” the prime minister adds. “I have spoken about this with President Trump more than once, including the day before yesterday.”

Netanyahu says that as long as the Iranian regime remains in power, “even if it is battered, wounded and beaten, it is so fanatical that it will try again to do what it did a year ago, and which we stopped them from doing: producing nuclear bombs and rebuilding the ‘axis.’ Therefore, the only way to prevent this is to bring down this regime, and then the elimination of Hezbollah will follow.”

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