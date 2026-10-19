Vance declines to join Trump’s endorsement of Netanyahu
US Vice President JD Vance declined to endorse Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a day after his boss, US President Donald Trump, issued his own unprecedented endorsement.
“I endorse American candidates, and that’s where I’m focused on is the midterms,” Vance, who traveled to Budapest and endorsed Viktor Orban in Hungarian election earlier this year, says in an interview with digital media outlet 2WAY.
“I’m not anti-endorsing him, but I’m not pro-endorsing him, I’m not getting involved in Israeli elections,” Vance adds.
Hegseth said to make secret visit to Israel today, meet with Netanyahu
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an unannounced visit to Israel today, Axios reports, citing two sources with knowledge.
The Pentagon and Israel’s Embassy in Washington do not immediately respond to requests for comment.
News of Hegseth’s trip comes a day after US President Donald Trump endorsed Netanyahu in next week’s national election in Israel — its first vote in four years and the first since the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023 and the subsequent war in Gaza.
Saudi flagship investment conference delayed to 2027 amid Houthi attacks
A major Saudi investment conference has been postponed to next year, its chief executive officer says, as the kingdom comes under repeated attacks from Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis.
The annual Future Investment Initiative (FII), often dubbed “Davos in the Desert,” was scheduled to take place from October 26-29.
For nearly a decade, it has served as a showcase for Saudi Arabia’s efforts to attract global investors, business leaders and heads of state.
The postponement deals a blow to the kingdom’s ambitions to draw foreign capital, diversify its oil-reliant economy and push its reform agenda.
In a statement posted on X, FII Institute CEO Maha Al Saud says the gathering will instead take place in 2027, saying organizers want to ensure the anniversary edition delivered the “full scale” and “extraordinary quality” expected by participants.
She says new dates will be announced soon, while current registrations and partnerships will remain valid.
‘Close up your borders’: Trump blames French unrest on immigration
US President Donald Trump again blames immigration for protests and violence that have rocked France in recent days, urging Europe and French President Emmanuel Macron to tighten borders.
“What’s happening in France has to do with immigration, not schools, not anything,” Trump tells reporters in Washington, echoing his comments from the day before. “It’s immigration, and I told President Emmanuel Macron, close up your borders.”
Weekend demonstrations over soaring prices were held in Paris and other cities, degenerating into some of the worst street violence France has seen in recent years.
Trump recounted a conversation with Macron, telling him “a long time ago, you’re making a big mistake in France. You’re letting everybody from the world come in. The whole world was coming in.”
“Paris is going to be a Muslim city very soon,” the 80-year-old Republican adds.
“If Europe doesn’t close its borders and bring the criminals out, like the people that are protesting, Europe is finished.”
Trump made combating illegal immigration a central pledge of his 2024 campaign, at times relying on false claims that played on racial fears.
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