France arrests man, calls in counterterror police over burning of town hall

French security forces arrest a man believed to be connected to the ultra-left over the burning down of a historic town hall in central France during rioting at the weekend as part of nationwide protests.
Anti-terror police have also been called in to investigate the suspected arson on the town hall in the central city of Limoges, a building dating back to 1883 whose roof and belfry collapsed when it was engulfed by fire on Saturday.
The destruction of the building has become a symbol of the violent rioting that erupted on the margins of a day of protests Saturday that were called in a show of anger against grievances including the rising cost of living and conditions in schools.
The scenes of the building collapsing as it was hit by fire also brought back memories in France of the April 2019 fire that ravaged Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris which investigators believe started by accident but horrified the country.
The man, believed to be aged 40, was arrested by officers from the specialized RAID police unit in the nearby town of Val d’Issoire, the office of the Limoges prosecutor says.
He had previously been flagged as someone requiring surveillance as a potential threat and is linked to ultra-left movements, a source close to the case says.
Meanwhile, France’s Counter-Terrorism Sub-Directorate (SDAT), a branch of the judicial police, has been called in to investigate the case further, another source close to the case adds, asking not to be named.
More from today’s Liveblog:
Help us report truthfully on social media
Support our work
Support our work
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
As a multimedia journalist, my job is to take the quality, fact-based journalism produced by The Times of Israel newsroom and make it accessible across every platform — from Instagram posts to podcasts to short-form videos.
This is how many, especially young people, consume news these days. But misinformation is rampant on social media. Our team at ToI produces accurate, responsible short-form reporting on Israel and the Jewish world.
If you believe in the importance of factual social media journalism, please consider joining our reader support group, The Times of Israel Community. Your financial support is essential to sustain responsible multimedia reporting.
— Gabriella Jacobs, multimedia journalist
You're a dedicated reader
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel