2 arrested on highway just outside Jerusalem on suspicion of planning terror attack

Two suspects allegedly planning a terror attack were captured Monday evening by an elite counterterrorism force on the Route 1 highway near Jerusalem.

According to a statement from the police and the Shin Bet security agency, the pair were apprehended at the Latrun Junction by Tequila team, which is made up of commandos from the police’s elite Yamam unit and Shin Bet, while acting on intelligence provided by the security agency.

The force is normally dispatched to foil imminent terror attacks.

The police and Shin Bet did not identify the suspects, but said they were “involved in planning an attack against Israeli civilians.”

No security forces were injured during the arrest operation, and the two suspects were taken for questioning.

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Earlier Monday, the IDF announced that two Palestinian terror suspects who were planning an imminent attack were captured by Israeli commandos in the West Bank a day earlier.

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תיעוד חריג ודרמטי – צוות טקילה הוקפץ: חשודים בעבירות ביטחוניות נעצרו בכביש 1 pic.twitter.com/GTGxUEbLJS — חדשות הסקופים. (@Haskupim) October 19, 2026

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It was not clear if there was any connection between the arrests.

Soldiers of the Duvdevan Commando Unit raided Kafr Aqab following intelligence provided by the Shin Bet on “two terrorists who were advancing an imminent terror attack and operating to establish terrorist infrastructure,” the military said Monday.

The IDF said the pair were taken to be questioned by the Shin Bet.

Israel is always on high alert for terror attacks, and is particularly vigilant ahead of next week’s national election.

Earlier Monday, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir placed the military on its “highest state of alert” ahead of next week’s election and canceled soldiers’ leave.

Zamir held an assessment Monday morning with senior officers, during which he “stressed that the IDF’s mission is to enable the democratic elections to take place on schedule and safely,” according to a statement.

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He said the military is “on the highest state of alert and will continue to maintain a high level of vigilance and readiness across all fronts” in the coming period, ahead of the October 27 vote.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.