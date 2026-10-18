Ultra-Orthodox block main highway in rush hour protest over draft dodgers’ arrest

Dozens of ultra-Orthodox demonstrators blocked traffic on the Route 4 highway Sunday in protest of the arrest of community members who have dodged army service, with police using force to remove them.

The demonstrators blocked the road during rush hour near the Yavne Interchange in the center of the country, causing delays.

Footage shared on social media showed angry drivers scuffling with demonstrators who sat in the road.

Police urged drivers to use other routes as officers worked to clear the highway. Officers reportedly used stun grenades against the protesters as they tried to clear them from the asphalt.

After some two hours, police said the road was cleared and open to traffic, adding that they will not tolerate “any kind of riot, harm to freedom of movement or conduct that could endanger the public.”

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There were no reports of arrests or injuries.

בהפתעה מוחלטת ובעקבות מעצר 2 עריקים בסופ"ש: אנשי הפלג הירושלמי חוסמים את כביש 4 באזור מחלף יבנה pic.twitter.com/XMnwCH3WKE — אמברגו (@embargo1news) October 18, 2026

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The ultra-Orthodox community has historically shunned army service, claiming that military life is at odds with their religious culture and practices. The IDF has created programs to accommodate Haredi soldiers, but many still oppose service, and the community’s leaders seek legislation to continue broad exemptions that have been granted for decades. Haredi protest rallies, which sometimes turn violent, have been held at various locations around the country.

The Route 4 protest followed the arrest in Rishon Lezion over the weekend of two students from Jerusalem’s Ohr HaChaim yeshiva, who have been sentenced to 20 days in military prison for failing to enlist in the IDF, according to Haredi media.

The demonstration was reportedly organized by the Jerusalem Faction, an extremist ultra-Orthodox sect that has been holding regular rallies and riots against military draft for Haredim and against the occasional arrests of draft dodgers.

Notifications about the protest from organizers were reportedly only sent out shortly before it started to prevent authorities from taking preemptive action.

מפגינים מהפלג הירושלמי חוסמים את מחלף יבנה בכביש 4 במחאה על מעצר עריקים חרדים; תיעוד: עימותים בין נהגים לבין מפגינים@tuvyayagelnik @MHlpryn pic.twitter.com/yOfOTrPKAU — גלצ (@GLZRadio) October 18, 2026

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Opposition figures blamed the protest on the government, which relies on Haredi parties to maintain its majority in the Knesset.

“Another day under the government of dodgers, disasters, and division,” Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot wrote on X. “There is nothing new under the sun.”

Avigdor Liberman, who leads the secularist Yisrael Beytenu party, wrote, “They know no one will bring them to justice, and so feel that everything is permitted. This is what it is like when the prime minister is hostage to draft dodgers.”

Last week, two people were arrested when dozens of Haredi protesters tried to break into an office building in Bnei Brak that houses an IDF program specially tailored for the community.

Last Wednesday, Shas leader Aryeh Deri said that his ultra-Orthodox party would not join or support the next government unless it passes legislation preserving the sweeping military service exemptions for Haredi yeshiva students. The election is scheduled for October 27.

The High Court of Justice has repeatedly pressed the government to enforce Haredi enlistment after its 2024 ruling that there was no legal basis for blanket exemptions for yeshiva students. In July, the court froze legislation passed by the coalition that would have barred the arrest of Haredi draft dodgers for seven months.

The issue has remained a major source of political and social tension and emerged as a central issue ahead of the election, as the IDF has repeatedly noted its manpower deficit amid the multifront war, and resentment has grown among Israelis who perform mandatory and reserve service.

Some 80,000 ultra-Orthodox men aged between 18 and 24 are currently believed to be eligible for military service, but have not enlisted. The IDF has said it urgently needs 12,000 recruits, due to the strain on standing and reserve forces during the ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza and other military challenges. Overall, around 2,700 Haredim in total joined the army over the past year.