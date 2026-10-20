Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 20, 2026

New election poll has pro-Netanyahu camp at 48 seats

Today, 3:12 pm
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A new poll published by the Walla news site has opposition parties in the lead a week before the country goes to the polls, but still short of a 61-seat majority.

Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar wins 23 in the survey, while Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud is at 19. Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid’s B’Yachad snags 14, with The Democrats at 9. Next up are Yisrael Beytenu, Shas, Otzma Yehudit and the Joint List with 8 each, followed by United Torah Judaism with 7. Bringing up the rear are Religious Zionism and Ra’am at 6 each and the Reservists party with 4.

The People of Israel party led by Ofer Winter does not pass the electoral threshold.

The Zionist anti-Netanyahu camp thus has 54 seats, with another potential 4 from the Reservists, for a total of 58. The pro-Netanyahu camp stands at 48. Arab parties Joint List and Ra’am have a total of 14.

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