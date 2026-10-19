El Al taps lifestyle brands to elevate its premium cabins as it courts travelers

As airlines face mounting security threats, El Al is betting on a more luxurious premium experience in its latest bid to win over travelers willing to pay top prices.

On Monday, Israel’s flagship carrier announced partnerships with Israeli textile and bedding brand TAKEANAP and British luxury fragrance brand Jo Malone London. El Al also announced the introduction of advanced digital services before and during the flight, and a personalized entertainment system. The changes were presented as part of a broader effort to improve the onboard experience, but many of the new perks, from custom-designed amenity kits to pajamas and slippers, will go to those paying for business-class and premium seats.

The series of changes, which will be introduced gradually on El Al aircraft starting in November, follows last month’s attempted terror attack by a co-pilot on a flydubai flight to Tel Aviv. The near-disaster, thwarted by the flight’s captain and several Israeli passengers, exposed significant security failures in the vetting of pilots and flight crews of foreign aircraft flying to Israel and raised concerns about similar loopholes on Israeli airlines that operate leased foreign aircraft and crews, which El Al does with a small fraction of its flights.

Speaking on the sidelines of Monday’s launch at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport, El Al CEO Levy Halevy addressed the issue of air travel security: “Most of our planes are not leased, unlike other Israeli airline companies, and therefore the level of security is very high.”

“Two core principles guide us at El Al: uncompromising safety and security, alongside an ongoing commitment to improving the flight experience and tailoring it to our customers’ needs,” said Halevy. “As Israel’s leading airline, we have a responsibility that begins with our crew, our pilots, most of whom are from the Israel Air Force, and with operating the most advanced aviation security system in the world.”

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Most flights ostensibly operated by domestic rivals Israir and Arkia use aircraft leased, along with their crews, from foreign airlines, and their operations are not subject to all of Israel’s stringent security requirements and protections. Meanwhile, El Al said five-to-eight percent of its flights are operated by foreign aircraft.

“We continue to invest in our aircraft fleet, expanding the route network, and improving passenger services,” said Halevy. “The expansion of our premium products launched today is designed to deliver added value to customers, strengthen their loyalty, and maintain the company’s standards over time.”

What’s changing onboard

As part of the collaboration with Jo Malone, a blue pouch, including a miniature bottle of Jo Malone London perfume, specialized skincare items, and an El Al-branded keychain, will be waiting for passengers booked in business and premium economy cabins. In addition, a premium chocolate collection developed by the De Karina boutique chocolate factory from Ein Zivan in northern Israel will be served.

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On El Al aircraft for all passenger classes, blankets and pillows will be replaced by TAKEANAP products tailored for each cabin class.

Business-class passengers will receive memory foam pillows engineered with built-in cooling technology to regulate body temperature. On long-haul flights, including to North America, the premium cabin will be fitted with soft seat toppers designed by TAKEANAP.

As part of the premium makeover, El Al will roll out revamped serving ware and new menus by Israeli chef Assaf Granit. In economy class, passengers on short flights to Europe will be able to choose between a sandwich and a poke bowl.