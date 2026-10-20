Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Alberta rejects a move toward independence from Canada, in victory for Carney

By AP Today, 10:45 am
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Supporters wait for results at the pro-Canada watch party in Edmonton, Alberta October 19, 2026. (James Maclennan/The Canadian Press via AP)
Supporters wait for results at the pro-Canada watch party in Edmonton, Alberta October 19, 2026. (James Maclennan/The Canadian Press via AP)

Voters in Canada’s oil-rich Alberta province overwhelmingly back remaining in Canada, with early referendum results delivering a boost to Prime Minister Mark Carney’s push for national unity amid US President Donald Trump’s trade war and annexation threats.

With more than 1.4 million votes counted, 76% support remaining in Canada, while close to 24% back beginning a process toward separation, according to unofficial results from Elections Alberta.

The referendum wasn’t a direct vote on independence. Approval would have set Alberta on a path toward a future vote on separation from Canada.

“Albertans made a clear choice,” Carney says. “They chose unity, to build together, and to take care of each other. Above all, Albertans chose Canada.”

Carney says that the result will allow Canadians to move forward together and accelerate efforts to diversify trade, develop major infrastructure projects and make Canada a global energy powerhouse, with Alberta at its center.

Alberta’s separatists, however, see a silver lining.

“We don’t have the final results. I think the numbers are going to fluctuate, but it is fair to say that at least a quarter of Albertans feel that Alberta needs to be treated better,” says Keith Wilson, a leader of the separatist movement.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith welcomes the early results, saying they show widespread support for remaining in Canada.

“Albertans have voted for a stronger Alberta in a united Canada,” Smith posts on social media.

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