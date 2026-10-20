Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 20, 2026

US envoys Witkoff, Kushner to take part in Ukraine talks in Oslo

By AFP Today, 10:53 am
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US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will take part in talks in Oslo today with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the leaders of Norway and Finland, Norway’s government says.

“Ukraine has requested that US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner join the meetings. I am pleased that they are able to participate,” Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store says in a statement.

Witkoff will travel to Oslo and take part in person while Kushner will participate remotely, Norway says.

Store and Finnish President Alexander Stubb will also take part in the talks.

“Diplomatic efforts have previously taken place in several countries, and Norway and Finland are pleased to be able to continue this work. The aim is to put diplomatic efforts on a more constructive path,” Store says.

During his visit in Oslo, Zelensky will also meet with Norway’s king and visit parliament.

News outlet Axios earlier cited an anonymous US official as saying that Witkoff would then travel to Russia, “where he hopes to meet with President Vladimir Putin and present ideas.”

The White House does not immediately respond to an AFP request for confirmation.

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