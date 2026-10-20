Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Report: Settlers set fire to traffic circle at entrance to Palestinian village

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 11:14 am
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Palestinian media outlets report that settlers set fire to a traffic circle at the entrance to the village of Burqa, near Ramallah, overnight.

No injuries have been reported.

Police say they have launched an investigation, with investigators beginning to collect evidence and witness statements at the scene.

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