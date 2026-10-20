Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 20, 2026
Report: Settlers set fire to traffic circle at entrance to Palestinian village
Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent
Palestinian media outlets report that settlers set fire to a traffic circle at the entrance to the village of Burqa, near Ramallah, overnight.
No injuries have been reported.
Police say they have launched an investigation, with investigators beginning to collect evidence and witness statements at the scene.
فلسطين المحتله
عصابات المستوطنين الارهابية هاجمت فجر اليوم قرية برقا قضاء نابلس , واشعلت النيران واحرقت ممتلكات المواطنين pic.twitter.com/yGZQctvL7k
— سالم محمد 2 (@L1JmG9xosh7fgo1) October 20, 2026
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