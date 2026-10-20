Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 20, 2026
Blasts heard in Saudi capital after danger alert
The Saudi capital is shaken by two blasts, according to AFP journalists, after authorities issued an alert warning of potential danger.
“A warning has been issued by the National Early Warning Platform in Riyadh City to alert for a potential danger,” the Saudi civil defense said earlier in a statement on X.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Shas accuses attorney general of election interference over arrests of Haredi draft dodgers
- ‘Their bodies returned in coffins’: Families of hostages killed in Gaza demand PM stop using them for political gain
- UTJ’s Asher accuses authorities of trying to disrupt election with arrests of Haredi draft dodgers
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