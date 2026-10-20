Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Blasts heard in Saudi capital after danger alert

By AFP Today, 11:32 am
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The Saudi capital is shaken by two blasts, according to AFP journalists, after authorities issued an alert warning of potential danger.

“A warning has been issued by the National Early Warning Platform in Riyadh City to alert for a potential danger,” the Saudi civil defense said earlier in a statement on X.

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