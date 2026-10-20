Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 20, 2026

IDF: 2 struck after crossing Gaza’s Yellow Line, trying to sabotage army infrastructure

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 11:23 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Two Palestinian suspects who attempted to “sabotage operational infrastructure” in the Gaza Strip yesterday were targeted in a drone strike, the military says.

The pair had crossed the Yellow Line into Israeli-held territory and tried to steal pipes used by the military as part of its tunnel-detection project.

The IDF says that after the pair were spotted as “posing an immediate threat,” they were struck. The military says “hits were identified,” without confirming whether the two were killed.

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