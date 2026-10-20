IDF: 2 struck after crossing Gaza’s Yellow Line, trying to sabotage army infrastructure

Two Palestinian suspects who attempted to “sabotage operational infrastructure” in the Gaza Strip yesterday were targeted in a drone strike, the military says.

The pair had crossed the Yellow Line into Israeli-held territory and tried to steal pipes used by the military as part of its tunnel-detection project.

The IDF says that after the pair were spotted as “posing an immediate threat,” they were struck. The military says “hits were identified,” without confirming whether the two were killed.