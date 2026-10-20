Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Israel granted request to become partner in Pacific Islands Forum

Today, 7:36 pm
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From left: Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the opening of the Fijian embassy in Jerusalem on September 17, 2025. (Rafi Ben Hakoon/GPO)
From left: Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the opening of the Fijian embassy in Jerusalem on September 17, 2025. (Rafi Ben Hakoon/GPO)

Israel has joined the Pacific Islands Forum as a partner, the Foreign Ministry announces.

The ministry says that Nauru’s Baron Divavesi Waqa informed Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar of the decision following a meeting of the forum in Palau.

Sa’ar submitted a request to join during a trip to Fiji in June.

The ministry points out that three PIF members — Papua New Guinea, Fiji and Nauru — have opened embassies in Jerusalem in recent years.

Israel will now be able to participate in the Forum’s Sectoral Partnership Stream, the ministry adds, noting Israel’s ability to contribute in the areas of “water management, desalination, agriculture, climate change adaptation, innovation and sustainable development.”

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