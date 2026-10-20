Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Turkish troops to stay in Syria, Iraq ‘until border security ensured,’ says defense minister

By AFP Today, 4:05 pm
1 Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Turkey’s Defense Minister Yasar Guler poses as he arrives for a NATO Defense Ministers meeting at the NATO headquarters, in Brussels, on June 5, 2025. (NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP)
Turkey’s Defense Minister Yasar Guler poses as he arrives for a NATO Defense Ministers meeting at the NATO headquarters, in Brussels, on June 5, 2025. (NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP)

Turkey will keep its own troops in Syria and Iraq until border security with its two neighbors has been fully ensured, Defense Minister Yasar Guler tells AFP in an interview.

“We are maintaining our military presence in Iraq and Syria. When we assess that the necessary conditions have been met in terms of regional and border security, the status of our base areas and our presence in the region will be reconsidered,” he says in a written answer to AFP questions.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.