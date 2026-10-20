Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Qatar says Israel is not a ‘partner for peace,’ is focused on ‘death and destruction’

By AP Today, 4:26 pm
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Majed al-Ansari, spokesman for Qatar's Foreign Ministry, speaks onstage during Global Citizen NOW: Impact Sessions on September 24, 2025, in New York City. (ROB KIM / Getty Images via AFP)
Majed al-Ansari, spokesman for Qatar's Foreign Ministry, speaks onstage during Global Citizen NOW: Impact Sessions on September 24, 2025, in New York City. (ROB KIM / Getty Images via AFP)

A senior Qatari official says Israeli leaders are not committed to a negotiated end to the war in Gaza and are instead focused only on “war and death and destruction.”

“Sadly, right now we do not have a partner for peace in Israel,” says Majed al-Ansari, spokesperson for Qatar’s Foreign Ministry and adviser to the Qatari prime minister, speaking to The Associated Press on stage at the Global Security Forum in Doha.

Al-Ansari says: “You look at all the statements coming out from all the political parties and all the political candidates right now in the elections. Does any of them even talk about peace with Palestinians? Does any of them even talk about stability of the region?”

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