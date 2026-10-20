23 people charged over antisemitic, pro-Nazi chants ahead of Croatia soccer match

ZAGREB — Croatian police said on Monday they had charged 23 people over pro-Nazi and antisemitic chants ahead of a Hajduk Split soccer match against Dutch side Ajax, which sparked outrage in the country.

Ahead of last week’s UEFA Conference League meeting, Hajduk Split fans marched through the coastal town, chanting “Crush the Jews,” “Rise up Adolf [Hitler]” and “Let’s go Ustasha,” referring to the country’s World War II pro-Nazi regime, according to local media footage and reports.

Croatia’s leaders, opposition parties, rights groups and the Jewish community strongly condemned the incident, while Israel’s embassy in Zagreb said it was “deeply shocked.”

Police have filed criminal charges against 23 people “suspected of… publicly inciting violence and hatred,” a statement said.

Six people are in custody, police are processing two more, and a search is underway for the remaining 15, the statement added.

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If tried and convicted, the suspects face up to five years in prison.

Europe, 2026. This is what antisemitism looks like in broad daylight. In Croatia, Hajduk Split fans gave Nazi salutes, chanted “Auschwitz,” “Trample the Jews,” and “Rise, Adolf,” and sang about burning Jews in ovens before their match against Ajax. Advertisement At least 12 were arrested.… pic.twitter.com/XMlIewHKao — Sacha Roytman (@SachaRoytman) October 17, 2026

Hajduk Split, who won the game 2-1, apologized to UEFA and Ajax — a team with strong Jewish ties — having “witnessed scenes which we do not want Europe to remember,” while the Croatian Football Federation condemned the incident.

Ultranationalist hardcore fans have tainted Croatia’s image for years, notably by chanting pro-fascist slogans and displaying Ustasha symbols.

The regime killed and persecuted hundreds of thousands of ethnic Serbs, Jews, Roma and anti-fascist Croatians.

Croatia was docked a point by UEFA after their fans painted a swastika on the pitch in Split in 2015, ahead of a Euro 2016 qualifier with Italy.

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The perpetrators were never found.

In recent years, Croatia has seen a growing tolerance for its pro-Nazi past, and critics accuse authorities of failing to sanction the use of Ustasha emblems.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.