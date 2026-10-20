Lebanon judge summons 2 Hezbollah officials over seized explosives shipment

A Lebanese judge orders two Hezbollah officials to appear for questioning over their alleged involvement in a delivery of explosives seized by authorities this month, a judicial official tells AFP.

Lebanese authorities had been carrying out investigations after arresting two suspected Hezbollah members accused of transporting half a ton of explosives, which the Iran-backed group subsequently said were part of its “capabilities” to be used against Israel.

They were caught on October 8 at a security checkpoint in Dahr al-Baidar in Lebanon’s east in a vehicle headed toward Beirut, with a source telling AFP that one was the son of a Hezbollah official and the other was also a group member.

The judicial official, requesting anonymity, tells AFP that the judge today ordered two Hezbollah officials to appear for questioning “after initial investigations… established their identities.”

Security agencies are working to locate them and take them into custody, the official adds.