Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 20, 2026

At least three Jewish women attacked in north London in alleged hate crime

By Zev Stub Today, 6:16 pm
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Zev Stub is the Times of Israel's reporter on diaspora affairs and Israeli real estate.

Several Jewish women were allegedly assaulted today in Stamford Hill, north London, in suspected antisemitic hate crimes, according to Jewish volunteer security organization Shomrim.

A 33-year-old male suspect has been arrested on suspicion of racially and religiously aggravated grievous bodily harm, say Metropolitan Police.

Shomrim said it received a call from a visibly Jewish woman who said she had been punched in the face by a middle-aged male on Clapton Common, a neighborhood park area. Volunteers arrived on the scene within 30 seconds and witnessed a second assault on another Jewish woman: she was punched twice in the face, leaving significant bruising, the organization says.

At least one more woman was assaulted as she was pushing her young baby in a stroller, say Metropolitan Police. Further assaults have been reported, but the victims have yet to come forward, Shomrim says.

Victims told Shomrim they believe they were assaulted because they were Jewish, as the offender only targeted Jewish women.

The suspect is also suspected of assaulting a woman he knew in a separate incident last Friday, police say.

“These shocking attacks are utterly unacceptable,” the European Jewish Congress posts on X following the attack. “Jewish women should not have to fear violence simply for being visibly Jewish.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan writes on X that “no one should face abuse or violence because of their faith,” adding that he wants “to reassure our Jewish communities that police have made an arrest, are investigating and have increased patrols.”

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