At least three Jewish women attacked in north London in alleged hate crime

Several Jewish women were allegedly assaulted today in Stamford Hill, north London, in suspected antisemitic hate crimes, according to Jewish volunteer security organization Shomrim.

A 33-year-old male suspect has been arrested on suspicion of racially and religiously aggravated grievous bodily harm, say Metropolitan Police.

Shomrim said it received a call from a visibly Jewish woman who said she had been punched in the face by a middle-aged male on Clapton Common, a neighborhood park area. Volunteers arrived on the scene within 30 seconds and witnessed a second assault on another Jewish woman: she was punched twice in the face, leaving significant bruising, the organization says.

At least one more woman was assaulted as she was pushing her young baby in a stroller, say Metropolitan Police. Further assaults have been reported, but the victims have yet to come forward, Shomrim says.

???? Hate Crime;

Jewish ladies viciously assaulted ???? CCTV shows 2nd attack ???? Shomrim received a call from a visibly Jewish lady, reported being punched in the face by a middle-aged male on Clapton Common, E5. ???? Shomrim volunteers arrived on scene 30 seconds later to witness a… pic.twitter.com/RHjZW0rvgd — Shomrim (London North & East) (@Shomrim) October 19, 2026

Victims told Shomrim they believe they were assaulted because they were Jewish, as the offender only targeted Jewish women.

The suspect is also suspected of assaulting a woman he knew in a separate incident last Friday, police say.

“These shocking attacks are utterly unacceptable,” the European Jewish Congress posts on X following the attack. “Jewish women should not have to fear violence simply for being visibly Jewish.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan writes on X that “no one should face abuse or violence because of their faith,” adding that he wants “to reassure our Jewish communities that police have made an arrest, are investigating and have increased patrols.”

No one should face abuse or violence because of their faith. Following these despicable assaults in Stamford Hill, I want to reassure our Jewish communities that police have made an arrest, are investigating and have increased patrols. Anyone with information should contact the… — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) October 20, 2026